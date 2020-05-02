Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.58. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

