Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 66.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 309,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

