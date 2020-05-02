Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,327.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.