Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

NYSE ANTM opened at $269.57 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $187,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.