Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $44.57 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.