Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.95.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day moving average of $335.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $392.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Humana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,559,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $90,615,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

