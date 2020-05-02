Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 27.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $93.58 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

