Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 271,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

