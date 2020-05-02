Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

