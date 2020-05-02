Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $531.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

