Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.