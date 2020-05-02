Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $341.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $350.97.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $5,395,442.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock valued at $27,738,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.