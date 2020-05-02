Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

