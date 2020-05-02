Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

PM stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

