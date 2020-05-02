Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

