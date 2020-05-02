PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

