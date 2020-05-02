PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

