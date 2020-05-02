Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Novartis by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.