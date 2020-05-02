NeoGenomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical research company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $26.00 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

