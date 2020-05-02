National General Holdings Corp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National General in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National General’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get National General alerts:

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.60%. National General’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NGHC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National General by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 408,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National General during the first quarter worth about $21,515,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National General by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 563,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.