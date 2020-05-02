Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 2,500 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $333,868.83.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.