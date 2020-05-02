Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 13,917 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $333,868.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 449,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,783,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $56,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $50,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 304,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

