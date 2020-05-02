Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €28.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOW. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Software stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

