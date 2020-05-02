Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) Insider Ross Barker Purchases 50,000 Shares

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) insider Ross Barker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,148.94).

The company has a market cap of $320.86 million and a P/E ratio of 36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.50. Mirrabooka Investments Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of A$2.77 ($1.96).

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

