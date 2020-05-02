Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

