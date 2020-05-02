MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

NYSE MKC opened at $154.42 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

