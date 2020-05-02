Mastercard Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

MA opened at $268.74 on Friday. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

