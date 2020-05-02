Martin E. Grunst Buys 500 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BOK Financial stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.