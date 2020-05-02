Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,121 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15,308.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,743,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 193,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

