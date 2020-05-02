Jeffrey York Sells 37,500 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Jeffrey York sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,227,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,660.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.