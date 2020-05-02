Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.97 ($42.99).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €30.68 ($35.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.14. Covestro has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a one year high of €51.70 ($60.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

