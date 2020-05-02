Jason Joseph Sells 6,000 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRKS opened at $35.18 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

