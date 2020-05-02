Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 120.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

JACK stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

