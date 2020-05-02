iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DAGCO Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $125.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

