iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

