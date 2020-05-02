iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $158.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

