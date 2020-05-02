iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4,608.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $158.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

