iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

