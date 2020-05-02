iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,060,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $283.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day moving average of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.