iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.44.

