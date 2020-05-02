Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 355.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of PSJ opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

