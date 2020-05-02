Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $248,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $5,645,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $498.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $1,686,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

