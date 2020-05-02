Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $17,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,919 shares in the company, valued at $757,561.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HARP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

