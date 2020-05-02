Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$16,200.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,427.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of $999.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
