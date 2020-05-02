Humana Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. CSFB upped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.95.

NYSE:HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after buying an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $477,049,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

