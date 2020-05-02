Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

