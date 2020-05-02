Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €7.70 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.13 ($7.13).

SFQ opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

