Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.97 ($42.99).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €30.68 ($35.67) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €51.70 ($60.12). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

