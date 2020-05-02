Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.06 ($17.51).

ETR SZU opened at €12.07 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 12-month high of €17.16 ($19.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

