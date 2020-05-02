Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gold Resource by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

